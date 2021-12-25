The Carolina Panthers will meet this Sunday, December 26 at 1:00 PM (ET) in a game valid for Week 16 of this 2021/22 NFL regular season. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the preview, predictions and odds.

The Carolina Panthers, the worst team in the NFC South Division, will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, December 26, at home for Week 16 of the NFL regular season. Find out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The 2021/22 regular season of the NFL is coming to an end and little by little we are getting to know which teams will be the ones that will compete for the championship in the next postseason. One of those who are sure to be there are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who comfortably lead in their division and are looking for a victory to secure their first place.

On the local side, the situation is much more difficult. Mathematically they have possibilities, but the truth is that it will be very complicated: they are last in their division and they are one of the worst teams in the Conference. Their only chance of becoming a postseason team would be to win this and all their remaining games and hope for other results.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 PM

PT: 10:00 PM

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Storylines

The game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, December 26, will be more interesting. Which the visitor will have the obligation to go to win to maintain their leadership in the division, while the locals will try to obtain a victory that gives them little hope of reaching the postseason.

How to watch or live stream free Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneer

The match between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (division leader) for the Week 16 of the 2021/2022 NFL season will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: FOX.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneer: Predictions and Odds

It’s not a surprise that the bookmakers put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as favorites to win the match. According to DraftKings, the Buccaneers have odds of -435, while it gives the Carolina Panthers odds of +330.

DraftKings Carolina Panthers +330 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -435

*Odds via DraftKings