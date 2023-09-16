Chandler Jones joined the Raiders as a free-agent acquisition in 2022 as a seasoned pass-rusher ready to help the team take another step. Despite all the expectations around him, his lucrative contract wasn’t matched with production considered he recorded just 4.5 sacks.

But this month has indicated that it doesn’t seem likely the veteran is going to stay very long in Las Vegas. It was an off the field issue with the team what prompted this doubt, boosted by his social media outrage against the main executives.

Jones took to Instagram to express frustration about being denied access to the team facility, having to train at a local gym. The situation escalated when he made it clear that he no longer wished to play under head coach Josh McDaniels or general manager Dave Zeigler.

Jones Takes Aim at Mark Davis

For the second consecutive week, Chandler Jones remains unavailable due to personal reasons, confirming his absence from the upcoming match against the Bills. On Friday, Jones took to Twitter to express his thoughts after being ruled out. He posted a series of tweets, beginning with “I wish Mark Davis would tell people why I really can’t play.”

Jones added: “I think I know why, but I want y’all to ask him. Only reason I’m here because the raiders still haven’t contacted me or a rep of mine. I’ll let him say it to the public not me lmao. I’ve made over 100M, not money at all, I just wanna play Sunday. Well I’m actually missing another game and losing money.”

“I wish I could play with my brothers, but Marky Mark is holding a huge secret that only I know! That’s why I was asking for my protection. Sorry if I sound scared because I’m not. I won’t tell I just wanna play, but if I don’t play, I tell EVERYONE. He can’t cut me, I have proof of his reps saying I’m under contract, and they want me on the team, but not playing right now.”

How Old Is Chandler Jones?

Chandler Jones is 33 years old.