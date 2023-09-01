The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to start a new era with Jimmy Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback. The unrestricted free agent signed a three-year, $72 million contract after an injury ended his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

That decision came after Derek Carr left to the New Orleans Saints. However, head coach Josh McDaniels is convinced Garoppolo could be the solution after they worked together with the New England Patriots.

Now, the Raiders have to surround Jimmy Garoppolo with great talent on offense. It should be an explosive group with Davante Adams and, of course, the recently signed Josh Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs opens up about new contract with Raiders

Josh Jacobs has signed a one-year, $12 million contract to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders. Furterhmore, the incentives per game could be huge for the star running back in his new deal.

A few months ago, the Raiders put the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs. The problem was the running back wanted to be paid as the top player in his position. He didn’t sign the tag and went on a holdout in training camp. No one knew what would happen.

At that moment, there were even some rumors about a possible trade. For example, the Miami Dolphins were a team very interested in the star. Nevertheless, the Raiders shut down that possibility. They wanted to keep Jacobs.

Will Josh Jacobs play for the Raiders?

Now, the big question for Josh Jacobs is if the Raiders are the long-term solution as anything could happen in 2024. These were his first words after getting his contract.

“We made it happen, so it ain’t no hard feelings now. It’s a clean slate with me. It was never, no hate on each side. I understood it, but at the same time I understood my value too. It was just about meeting in the middle.”

Right now, though other teams could knock on the door again, all his focus is with Las Vegas. “I mean, it was pros and cons on both sides, but at the end of the day, I wanted to play football. I wanted to be here with the guys. So, I’m just glad it worked out.”