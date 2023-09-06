Chandler Jones expressed his discontent with the Las Vegas Raiders in a series of messages shared on Instagram. Despite the strong posts made by the pass rusher were deleted, his harsh words created a strange situation before the season starts this weekend.

Jones arrived in his current team in the 2022 free agency after spending six years with the Arizona Cardinals. He is in the second season of the three-year, $51 million deal he signed with the Raiders as a luxury acquisition.

However, he had thoughts about significant people in the franchise such as general manager David Ziegler. His frustrations were a bit shocking, especially because they came one day after he posted “can’t wait to play this year! Feelin great in practice!” on X.

Jones Complains about Ziegler and McDaniels

This unexpected dispute added some spice to the Raiders locker room after Jones shared a screenshot of a conversation with Ziegler. The seasoned edge rusher there expressed his frustration at the lack of response from the GM and McDaniels. Jones posted a series of stories on Instagram with some expletives included.

In one of them, he wrote: “I don’t wanna play for the Raiders if that’s my HC, or GM. I want Patrick Graham Ivy League,” referencing to the defensive coordinator. Other messages read: “How do you expect me to play this season and I can’t even get my GM on the phone? Thanks for that portal. Should I call Josh? Or will he not pick up either? Why ya’ll bring me to Vegas? To play with me?”

His full list of texts aimed at McDaniels involved the incident about not being able to train at the team facilities: “It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right.”

How Much Does Chandler Jones Make with the Raiders?

Chandler Jones has an annual average salary of $17 million with the Raiders after signing a three-year deal before last season.