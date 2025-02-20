Trending topics:
In a huge development, Aidan Hutchinson has made his intentions clear to Myles Garrett, expressing a strong desire for the star defensive end to join him on the Detroit Lions.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aidan Hutchinson confirmed on The Squeeze podcast that he has talked to Myles Garrett about the possibility of a blockbuster trade for them to play together with the Detroit Lions. That move could make Dan Campbell’s team Super Bowl favorites.

“If me and Myles were to pair up, that would be deadly. I was talking to him at the NFL Honors. We were just talking about what could be. Although it’s probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen.”

Last season, the Lions seemed like the team that would dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, injuries derailed their championship hopes, and now the NFC is really crowded with teams like the Eagles, the Commanders, and the Vikings.

Where will Myles Garrett go?

Myles Garrett has officially requested the Browns to let him leave the team via a trade. Currently, the Washington Commanders are the favorites to sign him, although the Lions need to strengthen their defense with the expected return of Aidan Hutchinson.

“Our whole defensive line would be just totally elevated and that would be a scary defensive line. We get along too. I’ve seen him these last few years at different things. He texted me after I got hurt which was just a cool thing. I think he is a good dude. If he does (sign with Detroit), great. I don’t know. We’ll see, but that would be awesome.”

