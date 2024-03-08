The Chicago Bears are the team which has generated the most excitement heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Ryan Poles holds the No. 1 overall pick and faces the most crucial decision of his career: selecting Caleb Williams or retaining Justin Fields.

Over the past few months, the star of USC in college football seems to be the favorite to become the franchise’s next quarterback. However, in the second half of the 2023 season, Fields showed that he can succeed when surrounded by a competitive roster.

Faced with this huge scenario in the NFL, Poles and the Bears have decided not to wait to build for the future. A few months ago, in the midst of the season, they made a magnificent trade to acquire defensive end Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders. The impact was immediate.

Now, just weeks away from the final announcement between Williams and Fields, the Chicago Bears have decided to give a spectacular contract extension to one of their star players. The defense seems ready for the 2024 season.

Jaylon Johnson gets big contract with Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson will receive a four-year, $76 million contract to stay with the Chicago Bears. The cornerback was sensational last season and went to the Pro Bowl. It was no-brainer for Ryan Poles.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to keep Jaylon here for the next four years. He’s an integral part of our defense and his leadership will help our team continue to ascend.”

What will the Chicago Bears do with the No.1 overall pick?

In addition to securing Sweat and Johnson, let’s not forget that the Chicago Bears also granted a four-season contract extension to linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Therefore, their three key defensive pieces are covered.

From this moment onward, all the focus will not only be on the No. 1 overall pick but also on the No. 9 pick, which could provide a significant tool for the offense, possibly a wide receiver.

According to the latest reports, Poles is leaning towards selecting Caleb Williams, which could lead to a trade with another team for Justin Fields, potentially acquiring more assets heading into the Draft. That’s why the 9th spot could be massive.