Justin Fields would be the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback according to latest odds

After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t found their new franchise quarterback. The pressure is on for head coach Mike Tomlin and, believe it or not, Justin Fields might be the answer. Remember, no Super Bowl in 15 years for Steel City.

Although Kenny Pickett was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, injuries and performances cast many doubts around him. Furthermore, the project of Mitch Trubisky as a ‘transition QB’ was a disaster.

The third option, Mason Rudolph, emerged as one of the biggest stories in the NFL leading a late charge to the playoffs. However, he is a free agent and, without a fair opportunity to compete for the starting job, the former player of Oklahoma State could be ready to sign with a new team.

What will be the next team of Justin Fields?

This week, something very strange happened around Justin Fields and his future as possible quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. A few days ago, the odds for him to land with head coach Mike Tomlin were +1600.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, the number has moved all the way down to -125 and the Steelers are now favorites to get him even above the Chicago Bears (+200).

If this is a sign of what’s coming next, a trade has to be in the works before the 2024 NFL Draft between the Steelers and the Bears. According to many experts, Pittsburgh should give their first-round pick and probably a 4th rounder for Fields.

It’s important to remember that, before the 2021 NFL Draft, Mike Tomlin praised Fields’ college career at Ohio State and was adamant about his skills. However, the head coach couldn’t make a push for him because Ben Roethlisberger was still on the team.