Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to know if their backups are ready for the upcoming season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The 2021 season was bad for the Bears, negative numbers with 6-11-0 overall highlighted the defensive problem that the team had. Plus they were using Justin Fields in his first year and hopes of making the playoffs were slim.

Kansas City Chiefs were dominant last season, they won the AFC West division again as big favorites but during the playoffs the team failed unexpectedly. For the upcoming regular season the Chiefs are one of the top teams to win the Super Bowl.

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs: Storylines

The Chicago Bears haven't won a Super Bowl since 1985, but before that title they were a big team and won eight NFL Championships (before the league merger). In 2018 and 2020 the Chicago Bears had a couple of flashes when they reached the playoffs but the team did not win anything big. 2021 was negative for them with 5 losses at home.

The Kansas City Chiefs know that the upcoming season will be a little more difficult for them than the previous one especially knowing that almost every NFL team knows how to stop their starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But the Chiefs are ready with a stronger defensive line to protect Mahomes.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs in the U.S.

Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Bears are narrow home favorites with -1 spread and 1.91 moneyline that will pay $191 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they didn’t play against the visitors last season. Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs with +1 ATS and 1.91 moneyline. The totals are offered at 37.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Over 37.5

BetMGM Chicago Bears -1 / 1.91 Totals 37.5 Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 / 1.91

