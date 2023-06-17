Chris Jones wants a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Given the significant contracts handed out to players in his position this offseason, his performance last season that included an impressive 15.5 sacks justifies a raise from his base salary of $19.5 million in 2023.

He has one year remaining on his current deal, so he chose to skip mandatory minicamp. The Chiefs faced a similar situation with Jones after their 2019 championship win, and general manager Brett Veach is confident they can extend him again.

The star defensive tackle didn’t practice with the team this week, but he has the support of Patrick Mahomes. Andy Reid also said he isn’t concerned, although there is no doubt they need Jones to pursue another Super Bowl.

Brett Veach is confident in extending Chris Jones

Veach has been one of the best general managers in the league. The Chiefs are a reliable organization especially building their roster, but they know that extending Jones will make things easier in that perspective. They would be able to reduce the 28.29M cap hit the defensive tackle currently has if they do so.

“We have great communication, and there’s a lot of time before camp. I feel good about where we’re going to be with Chris. We’ll get to celebrate, have a good time. I’m sure we’ll have great dialogue from now to the start of training camp, and look forward to Chris being here, not just for next year but for a long time”, Veach said according to Jordan Foote of Sports Illustrated.

He also mentioned the contract negotiation he had with Jones when the player got a four-year deal worth 80 million dollars. “We have a long history together, and we have a great relationship with his agents. These things usually get worked out right before or right during the start of camp. We anticipate the same, and we’ll see how it goes”, the general managers clarified for the fans.