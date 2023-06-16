Patrick Mahomes and Ja’Marr Chase are making headlines. We all know that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals have the best current rivalry in the NFL, but, this is taking another level.

It all started when Joe Burrow was asked who is the top quarterback in the NFL and he honestly answered: “I don’t think there’s any argument right now. It’s Pat (Mahomes). Until somebody has a better year than he’s had, he’s the one to knock off.”

However, when Chase faced the same question, even after Burrow’s statement, things got out control. The star wide receiver mocked the Chiefs quarterback by saying: “Who said Pat? Pat who?”

Patrick Mahomes vs Ja’Marr Chase: What’s going on between the NFL stars?

Then, Patrick Mahomes had a massive answer for Chase. During the Super Bowl ring ceremony for the Chiefs, the MVP quarterback posted an incredible message on Twitter and Instagram. “That’s who.“

Mahomes appeared showing his two Super Bowl rings on his right hand while celebrating with his teammates. It was a clear reference that he is the best player of the moment, while Chase has no trophies to show for.

The Chiefs and Bengals have faced each other in the AFC Championship Game in the last two seasons. According to the experts, a third episode might happen in 2023 as they’re both favorites in the conference.

On December 31st, Mahomes and Chase will meet in Week 17 when Cincinnati visit Arrowhead Stadium. It’s gonna be the most expected game of the year considering the recent events.