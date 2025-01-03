Andy Reid confirmed that Patrick Mahomes has been officially ruled out for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos in Week 18. It’s important to remember that many teams are relying on that result to reach the playoffs.

Reid’s decision is completely logical considering that the Chiefs have secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in the AFC, and several stars need rest to recover from injuries they have been dealing with for weeks.

Now, on their way to a third consecutive Super Bowl, the visit to Denver could determine who the Chiefs’ opponents will be. Therefore, Mahomes’ absence could completely change the outcome of the entire conference.

Who is QB 2 for the Chiefs?

Carson Wentz is the backup quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and will be the starter against the Denver Broncos. Although many experts believe that Andy Reid is conceding the game with so many backups, the coach issued a clear warning about what the former Eagles player has shown.

“Carson has done it before. Going through the whole week process that it takes to put the game plan. To be able to see it and execute it. I think he’s done a good job there. I think the guys have confidence in him which probably tells you the whole story. He’s done well. We look forward to the challenge of playing Denver. Good football team. We know that. Sean (Payton) has done a nice job.”

