Patrick Mahomes has been in the NFL since 2017, but he’s not letting his success with the Kansas City Chiefs go to his head. All these years, the star quarterback has stayed connected with his alma mater, Texas Tech University.

And with the new college season drawing nearer, the 28-year-old delivered an inspiring message for the football team. Speaking to the players, Mahomes has provided some important advice on the mentality required to win Super Bowls.

“When you play this game, you got to be all in. You got to be all-in on everything you do. … I’ll let you all know one thing: for winning the Super Bowl championship, you have a way better time doing that than that extra stuff you’re gonna do on the weekends or whatever that is. So when y’all step in this building, are you all in? When you’re at practice and need to get in that extra rep, are you all in? There has to be a commitment to greatness, and that commitment is what will take y’all to that Big 12 championship,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes left an indelible mark at Texas Tech, where he recorded 11,252 passing yards and 115 touchdowns before taking his talents to the Chiefs. Still, the quarterback has encouraged the current team to go even further than he did back in the day.

“Trust me, I believe, I believe in all y’all. I’ve seen the work; I’ve seen the brand. I’ve been watching the videos, all the hype stuff, but at the end of the day, it comes down to how you’re gonna play on that football field,” Mahomes added. “I believe y’all have everything it takes right here. So make sure when you come to work every single day, when you step out of this building or step into it you’re all in.”

Mahomes encourages Texas Tech team to chase a championship

Mahomes may have won three Super Bowl rings in the last five years, but he didn’t enjoy that kind of success in college. According to the quarterback, it’s because he didn’t have the same committment he has now, which is why he advices the Texas Tech team not to make the same mistake.

“If I have one regret about my time at Texas Tech, I don’t believe I truly was all in. We had great offenses and exciting teams. I got drafted in the first round, but was I all in? Was I all in on doing whatever it took in my extra time to win that Big 12 championship? And so, when I look back at my career, I don’t believe I was. I went to class, practiced hard, worked out, and had a good time. I had a great time, but you could do all that and still be great in everything you do,” Mahomes said.