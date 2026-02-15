Chiefs and Andy Reid have big problem to find Travis Kelce’s replacement in 2026 with TE in free agency for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid must be ready for a scenario in which Travis Kelce confirms his retirement. That would lead them to look for a tight end through the draft or possibly free agency.

Kelce publicly promised that he would announce his decision in advance so the Chiefs would have time to plan how to replace him if the tight end chose not to return. We are just a few weeks away from that deadline being reached.

In this scenario, as they aim to be Super Bowl contenders, a name that has emerged recently is David Njoku after the Browns player announced he will not return to Cleveland. However, in realistic terms, the option is very unlikely.

David Njoku is a complicated option to replace Travis Kelce with Chiefs in 2026

Although David Njoku is available, the reality is that the Kansas City Chiefs do not have the salary cap space to sign the player. Logan Lazarczyk is very clear in explaining how unfeasible the situation is.

“The Chiefs’ cap limitations will prevent them from going all out, which is why the front office should utilize its finances at dire positions. For example, if Kansas City wanted to splurge on a purchase, it should be on a running back that can alleviate pressure off of Mahomes while providing an explosive element to the offense. Njoku is an intriguing option for Kansas City, depending on the price tag, but General Manager Brett Veach cannot afford to have a mishap during the free agent period this offseason.”

Furthermore, it is still uncertain whether Travis Kelce will return or not, so Njoku might not even be needed to strengthen the roster. For this reason, the recent rumors about this connection to help Patrick Mahomes seem exaggerated.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce seems to be leaning toward the decision to return to the Kansas City Chiefs. This would mean that general manager Brett Veach would not have to worry about David Njoku or other tight ends, allowing him to strengthen other positions such as running back or the defensive line.