Chiefs could identify potential Travis Kelce replacement with another tight end announcing free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to stay active during the offseason, looking for ways to improve their roster and return to serious NFL playoff contention. Still, several questions remain unresolved, and one of the biggest revolves around the future of Travis Kelce. With uncertainty surrounding the veteran star, the franchise may already be evaluating potential alternatives at tight end.

The possibility of Kelce calling it a career after 13 seasons has pushed Kansas City to at least explore the market for another experienced option. Even if the organization hopes he returns, planning for different scenarios has become a priority. Contenders rarely wait until the last minute when a Hall of Fame-caliber player might walk away.

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku announced on social media that he intends to enter free agency. He thanked the organization and the fan base for nearly a decade of support, making it clear he is ready for a new chapter. His availability immediately drew attention around the league, especially from teams with postseason aspirations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelce, meanwhile, has not fully committed to returning. According to Ian Rapoport, the intention inside the building is to have him back, but the salary cap presents a significant challenge. The Chiefs currently sit well over the projected limit, which means any move, including keeping their longtime star, will require financial maneuvering.

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Njoku numbers

Njoku entered the league as a first-round pick in 2017 at No. 29 overall and appeared in 118 games for Cleveland. Over nine seasons, he recorded 384 receptions, 4,062 yards, and 34 touchdowns, production that placed him among the most reliable targets at his position. Last year, he posted 33 catches for 293 yards and four scores.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs could lose 3x Super Bowl champion in blockbuster trade for 2026 after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

Another potential suitor for Njoku

Kansas City would not be alone in pursuing him. The New England Patriots are expected to explore multiple avenues to reshape their offense as they try to reenter the Super Bowl conversation. A proven veteran with Njoku’s profile naturally fits that type of plan.

Advertisement

Njoku, 29, also has a connection with Mike Vrabel. During the 2024 NFL season, Vrabel worked with Cleveland in a consulting role and interacted with Njoku daily, experience that could influence any recruiting effort. Njoku remained an important contributor before rookie Harold Fannin Jr. emerged and earned a larger share of the workload.

Another layer to monitor is the contract situation of Hunter Henry. He signed a three-year extension worth $27 million before 2024, and his cap hit for next season is projected to be roughly $11.75 million. For a player entering his age 31 campaign, that number could affect how aggressive New England become if Njoku officially hits the open market.

Advertisement