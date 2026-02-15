Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid gets warning about Patrick Mahomes possible key weapon for Chiefs in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid want to land a top running back. However, if they want to do it through the draft, it's going to be a tough task.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid head coach of the Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have as one of their priorities this offseason to find a star running back. According to Field Yates, the big opportunity could be in the 2026 NFL Draft with Jeremiyah Love.

“Jeremiyah Love with his special skill set and the Chiefs’ huge need at running back would make a ton of sense at No. 9 if he gets there. I would be totally stunned if he gets past the Chiefs unless the Chiefs do something dramatic in free agency at that running back spot.”

In recent years, Patrick Mahomes has not had help from the backfield, and this has prevented the offense from reaching its full potential. Therefore, if general manager Brett Veach lands a top running back in the draft or through free agency, the Chiefs could be Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Andy Reid receives warning about RB for Patrick Mahomes from NFL insider

Although Jeremiyah Love seems like an ideal candidate for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, Field Yates issued a very clear warning. If Brett Veach does not make a trade to move up the board, the running back will not be available at No. 9.

“I’ll just reiterate, I don’t think he actually gets there once teams ahead of the Chiefs have filled out some of their other needs. Maybe Washington get themselves a pass rusher or a wide receiver in free agency. Maybe the Saints address wide receiver somehow before the Draft. The point is Jeremiyah Love is going to go extremely high.”

Advertisement

If Love reaches the Chiefs’ spot, the big question is whether Reid will pull the trigger for a playmaker or prefer to strengthen his defense. This is one of the most interesting debates in the NFL right now, along with the possible retirement of Travis Kelce.

Andy Reid’s Chiefs send clear message on Jeremiyah Love or Breece Hall as RB to help QB Patrick Mahomes in 2026

see also

Andy Reid’s Chiefs send clear message on Jeremiyah Love or Breece Hall as RB to help QB Patrick Mahomes in 2026

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Chiefs and Andy Reid have big problem to find Travis Kelce’s replacement in 2026 with TE in free agency for Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Chiefs and Andy Reid have big problem to find Travis Kelce’s replacement in 2026 with TE in free agency for Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs could identify potential Travis Kelce replacement with another tight end announcing free agency
NFL

Chiefs could identify potential Travis Kelce replacement with another tight end announcing free agency

Andy Reid receives warning about Patrick Mahomes from former NFL quarterback
NFL

Andy Reid receives warning about Patrick Mahomes from former NFL quarterback

LeBron James sets a hilarious record after losing NBA All-Star Game, surpassing Michael Jordan and other legends
NBA

LeBron James sets a hilarious record after losing NBA All-Star Game, surpassing Michael Jordan and other legends

Better Collective Logo