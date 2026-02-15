Andy Reid gets warning about Patrick Mahomes possible key weapon for Chiefs in 2026

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have as one of their priorities this offseason to find a star running back. According to Field Yates, the big opportunity could be in the 2026 NFL Draft with Jeremiyah Love.

“Jeremiyah Love with his special skill set and the Chiefs’ huge need at running back would make a ton of sense at No. 9 if he gets there. I would be totally stunned if he gets past the Chiefs unless the Chiefs do something dramatic in free agency at that running back spot.”

In recent years, Patrick Mahomes has not had help from the backfield, and this has prevented the offense from reaching its full potential. Therefore, if general manager Brett Veach lands a top running back in the draft or through free agency, the Chiefs could be Super Bowl contenders.

Andy Reid receives warning about RB for Patrick Mahomes from NFL insider

Although Jeremiyah Love seems like an ideal candidate for Andy Reid and the Chiefs, Field Yates issued a very clear warning. If Brett Veach does not make a trade to move up the board, the running back will not be available at No. 9.

“I’ll just reiterate, I don’t think he actually gets there once teams ahead of the Chiefs have filled out some of their other needs. Maybe Washington get themselves a pass rusher or a wide receiver in free agency. Maybe the Saints address wide receiver somehow before the Draft. The point is Jeremiyah Love is going to go extremely high.”

If Love reaches the Chiefs’ spot, the big question is whether Reid will pull the trigger for a playmaker or prefer to strengthen his defense. This is one of the most interesting debates in the NFL right now, along with the possible retirement of Travis Kelce.

