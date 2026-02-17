Trending topics:
NFL free agent tight ends in 2026: Travis Kelce and more

With the 2026 NFL offseason approaching, Travis Kelce stands at the center of a tight end class shaped by legacy and transition—check which stars enter free agency in 2026.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

The tight end landscape in the 2026 NFL offseason carries unusual weight, blending veteran prestige with emerging talent. At its center sits Travis Kelce, a figure whose next chapter could ripple through every roster decision.

Even as the Chiefs’ star contemplates his options with his contract expiring and questions around cap space looming, other playmakers, like Kyle Pitts and David Njoku, quietly build their own cases in this free agent class.

What unfolds won’t just be about one headline name. From proven pass-catchers to breakout options, 2026’s TE market blends legacy, youth and strategic fit — a mix sure to draw attention long before the new league year officially opens.

NFL tight ends with free agency in 2026

As the 2026 free-agency period nears, the tight end tier reads like a blend of established stars and intriguing second acts. Travis Kelce sits at the head of the list, his contract expiring with the Chiefs amid salary-cap pressure that could force a difficult decision for both sides after more than a decade of dominance.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Behind him, a who’s-who of capable pass-catchers — from Kyle Pitts, one of the youngest premier tight ends available, to veterans like David Njoku and Dallas Goedert — could find new homes that reframe offensive identities.

For players, free agency isn’t just about a new jersey. It represents leverage, contract security and fit within offensive schemes that increasingly rely on tight ends as mismatch creators. Teams with tight end needs know they can shape their attack around a big-play target or steadier, pro-level blockers.

PlayerTeamFree agent type
Travis KelceKansas City ChiefsUnrestricted
David NjokuCleveland BrownsUnrestricted
Dallas GoedertPhiladelphia EaglesUnrestricted
Taysom HillNew Orleans SaintsUnrestricted
Tyler HigbeeLos Angeles RamsUnrestricted
Kyle PittsAtlanta FalconsUnrestricted
Zach ErtzWashington CommandersUnrestricted
Austin HooperNew England PatriotsUnrestricted
Foster MoreauNew Orleans SaintsUnrestricted
Adam TrautmanDenver BroncosUnrestricted
Tyler ConklinLos Angeles ChargersUnrestricted
Noah FantCincinnati BengalsUnrestricted
Durham SmytheChicago BearsUnrestricted
Mo Alie-CoxIndianapolis ColtsUnrestricted
Darren WallerMiami DolphinsUnrestricted
Kylen GransonPhiladelphia EaglesUnrestricted
Ian ThomasLas Vegas RaidersUnrestricted
John FitzPatrickGreen Bay PackersUnrestricted
Feleipe FranksAtlanta FalconsUnrestricted
Chris ManhertzNew York GiantsUnrestricted
Stone SmarttNew York JetsUnrestricted
Jelani WoodsNew York JetsUnrestricted
Andrew BeckNew York JetsUnrestricted
Pharaoh BrownArizona CardinalsUnrestricted
Marcedes LewisDenver BroncosUnrestricted
Robert Tonyan Jr.Kansas City ChiefsUnrestricted
Nick VannettLos Angeles RamsUnrestricted
Donald ParhamPittsburgh SteelersUnrestricted
Anthony FirkserDetroit LionsUnrestricted
Josiah DeguaraArizona CardinalsUnrestricted
Jack StollNew Orleans SaintsUnrestricted
Harrison BryantHouston TexansUnrestricted
Quintin MorrisJacksonville JaguarsUnrestricted
Cade OttonTampa Bay BuccaneersUnrestricted
Daniel BellingerNew York GiantsUnrestricted
Teagan QuitorianoAtlanta FalconsUnrestricted
Shane ZylstraDetroit LionsUnrestricted
Tyree JacksonWashington CommandersRestricted
Greg DulcichMiami DolphinsUnrestricted
Charlie KolarBaltimore RavensUnrestricted
Chig OkonkwoTennessee TitansUnrestricted
Isaiah LikelyBaltimore RavensUnrestricted
Brady RussellSeattle SeahawksRestricted
Jake TongesSan Francisco 49ersRestricted
James MitchellCarolina PanthersRestricted
Blake WhiteheartCleveland BrownsRestricted
Travis VokolekArizona CardinalsExclusive rights
Josh WhyleGreen Bay PackersRestricted
Lucas KrullDenver BroncosRestricted
Brenden BatesCleveland BrownsExclusive rights
Andrew OgletreeIndianapolis ColtsUnrestricted
Grant CalcaterraPhiladelphia EaglesUnrestricted
Connor HeywardPittsburgh SteelersUnrestricted
Ko KieftTampa Bay BuccaneersUnrestricted
Tucker FiskLos Angeles ChargersRestricted
Julian HillMiami DolphinsRestricted
Ben SimsMinnesota VikingsRestricted
Nate AdkinsDenver BroncosRestricted
Mason PlineNew Orleans SaintsExclusive rights
Jack WestoverNew England PatriotsExclusive rights
(Source: Spotrac)
