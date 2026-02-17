NFL free agent tight ends in 2026: Travis Kelce and more

The tight end landscape in the 2026 NFL offseason carries unusual weight, blending veteran prestige with emerging talent. At its center sits Travis Kelce, a figure whose next chapter could ripple through every roster decision.

Even as the Chiefs’ star contemplates his options with his contract expiring and questions around cap space looming, other playmakers, like Kyle Pitts and David Njoku, quietly build their own cases in this free agent class.

What unfolds won’t just be about one headline name. From proven pass-catchers to breakout options, 2026’s TE market blends legacy, youth and strategic fit — a mix sure to draw attention long before the new league year officially opens.

NFL tight ends with free agency in 2026

As the 2026 free-agency period nears, the tight end tier reads like a blend of established stars and intriguing second acts. Travis Kelce sits at the head of the list, his contract expiring with the Chiefs amid salary-cap pressure that could force a difficult decision for both sides after more than a decade of dominance.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Behind him, a who’s-who of capable pass-catchers — from Kyle Pitts, one of the youngest premier tight ends available, to veterans like David Njoku and Dallas Goedert — could find new homes that reframe offensive identities.

For players, free agency isn’t just about a new jersey. It represents leverage, contract security and fit within offensive schemes that increasingly rely on tight ends as mismatch creators. Teams with tight end needs know they can shape their attack around a big-play target or steadier, pro-level blockers.

