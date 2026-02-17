NFL free agent tight ends in 2026: Travis Kelce and more

The tight end landscape in the 2026 NFL offseason carries unusual weight, blending veteran prestige with emerging talent. At its center sits Travis Kelce, a figure whose next chapter could ripple through every roster decision.
Even as the Chiefs’ star contemplates his options with his contract expiring and questions around cap space looming, other playmakers, like Kyle Pitts and David Njoku, quietly build their own cases in this free agent class.
What unfolds won’t just be about one headline name. From proven pass-catchers to breakout options, 2026’s TE market blends legacy, youth and strategic fit — a mix sure to draw attention long before the new league year officially opens.
NFL tight ends with free agency in 2026
As the 2026 free-agency period nears, the tight end tier reads like a blend of established stars and intriguing second acts. Travis Kelce sits at the head of the list, his contract expiring with the Chiefs amid salary-cap pressure that could force a difficult decision for both sides after more than a decade of dominance.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Behind him, a who’s-who of capable pass-catchers — from Kyle Pitts, one of the youngest premier tight ends available, to veterans like David Njoku and Dallas Goedert — could find new homes that reframe offensive identities.
For players, free agency isn’t just about a new jersey. It represents leverage, contract security and fit within offensive schemes that increasingly rely on tight ends as mismatch creators. Teams with tight end needs know they can shape their attack around a big-play target or steadier, pro-level blockers.
|Player
|Team
|Free agent type
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Unrestricted
|David Njoku
|Cleveland Browns
|Unrestricted
|Dallas Goedert
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Unrestricted
|Taysom Hill
|New Orleans Saints
|Unrestricted
|Tyler Higbee
|Los Angeles Rams
|Unrestricted
|Kyle Pitts
|Atlanta Falcons
|Unrestricted
|Zach Ertz
|Washington Commanders
|Unrestricted
|Austin Hooper
|New England Patriots
|Unrestricted
|Foster Moreau
|New Orleans Saints
|Unrestricted
|Adam Trautman
|Denver Broncos
|Unrestricted
|Tyler Conklin
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Unrestricted
|Noah Fant
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Unrestricted
|Durham Smythe
|Chicago Bears
|Unrestricted
|Mo Alie-Cox
|Indianapolis Colts
|Unrestricted
|Darren Waller
|Miami Dolphins
|Unrestricted
|Kylen Granson
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Unrestricted
|Ian Thomas
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Unrestricted
|John FitzPatrick
|Green Bay Packers
|Unrestricted
|Feleipe Franks
|Atlanta Falcons
|Unrestricted
|Chris Manhertz
|New York Giants
|Unrestricted
|Stone Smartt
|New York Jets
|Unrestricted
|Jelani Woods
|New York Jets
|Unrestricted
|Andrew Beck
|New York Jets
|Unrestricted
|Pharaoh Brown
|Arizona Cardinals
|Unrestricted
|Marcedes Lewis
|Denver Broncos
|Unrestricted
|Robert Tonyan Jr.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Unrestricted
|Nick Vannett
|Los Angeles Rams
|Unrestricted
|Donald Parham
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Unrestricted
|Anthony Firkser
|Detroit Lions
|Unrestricted
|Josiah Deguara
|Arizona Cardinals
|Unrestricted
|Jack Stoll
|New Orleans Saints
|Unrestricted
|Harrison Bryant
|Houston Texans
|Unrestricted
|Quintin Morris
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Unrestricted
|Cade Otton
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Unrestricted
|Daniel Bellinger
|New York Giants
|Unrestricted
|Teagan Quitoriano
|Atlanta Falcons
|Unrestricted
|Shane Zylstra
|Detroit Lions
|Unrestricted
|Tyree Jackson
|Washington Commanders
|Restricted
|Greg Dulcich
|Miami Dolphins
|Unrestricted
|Charlie Kolar
|Baltimore Ravens
|Unrestricted
|Chig Okonkwo
|Tennessee Titans
|Unrestricted
|Isaiah Likely
|Baltimore Ravens
|Unrestricted
|Brady Russell
|Seattle Seahawks
|Restricted
|Jake Tonges
|San Francisco 49ers
|Restricted
|James Mitchell
|Carolina Panthers
|Restricted
|Blake Whiteheart
|Cleveland Browns
|Restricted
|Travis Vokolek
|Arizona Cardinals
|Exclusive rights
|Josh Whyle
|Green Bay Packers
|Restricted
|Lucas Krull
|Denver Broncos
|Restricted
|Brenden Bates
|Cleveland Browns
|Exclusive rights
|Andrew Ogletree
|Indianapolis Colts
|Unrestricted
|Grant Calcaterra
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Unrestricted
|Connor Heyward
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Unrestricted
|Ko Kieft
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Unrestricted
|Tucker Fisk
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Restricted
|Julian Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|Restricted
|Ben Sims
|Minnesota Vikings
|Restricted
|Nate Adkins
|Denver Broncos
|Restricted
|Mason Pline
|New Orleans Saints
|Exclusive rights
|Jack Westover
|New England Patriots
|Exclusive rights