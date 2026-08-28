Chiefs vs Seahawks: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 28, 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams still searching for answers before the regular season, here is how to watch the matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, NFL+, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch Chiefs vs Seahawks in the USA

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks preseason finale will be available to watch in the United States through Fubo, ESPN Unlimited and NFL+.

Can I watch Chiefs vs Seahawks for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, making it the option to check for viewers who want to watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks without paying upfront.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Chiefs vs. Seahawks preseason finale is not about the standings, but it is an important final test before both teams turn their attention to the regular season. Kansas City and Seattle enter Friday’s matchup at 0-2, but the result will have little bearing on what comes next. Instead, the focus is on evaluating players and settling the final roster decisions before the NFL‘s 53-man deadline on August 30.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs jogs onto the field (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For the Chiefs, the quarterback position is the headline. Patrick Mahomes will not play, as Andy Reid continues to manage his recovery, while rookie Garrett Nussmeier has been named the starter for the finale. The seventh-round pick has already received significant preseason work, and with Chris Oladokun still dealing with a concussion, Nussmeier could be in line for an extended workload.

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Seattle arrives in Kansas City with a different but equally important objective. The reigning Super Bowl champions are using their final preseason game to determine how quickly the roster can be ready for the regular season, with head coach Mike Macdonald emphasizing improvement ahead of the opener. The Seahawks lost 19-16 to Tennessee in their previous preseason game, but Drew Lock, Jacardia Wright and other reserves provided positive signs.

What time is the Chiefs vs Seahawks match?

The Chiefs vs. Seahawks game kicks off on Friday, August 28, at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with the local kickoff set for 7:00 PM CT.

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