Who are the starting quarterbacks for Chiefs vs Seahawks today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Seattle Seahawks in the final week of 2026 NFL Preseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks will meet today in the final preseason game for both teams, in what could potentially serve as a preview of a future Super Bowl matchup.

The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season while continuing to rely on their iconic core. Patrick Mahomes remains the centerpiece of the offense, with Travis Kelce once again expected to play a major role as Kansas City attempts to make another deep playoff run.

For Seattle, the challenge is different. The Seahawks enter the season as defending Super Bowl champions and remain one of the NFC’s most dangerous teams. However, the NFL has repeatedly demonstrated how difficult it is to repeat as champion, making another title run an uphill battle.

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Who will be starting QB for Chiefs vs Seahawks?

Garrett Nussmeier will be the starting quarterback for the Chiefs against the Seahawks. The rookie is expected to play the entire game as Kansas City gives him one final opportunity to gain valuable experience before the regular season begins.

Patrick Mahomes will receive the night off as the Chiefs prioritize keeping their franchise quarterback healthy. There is also expected to be no preseason action for Justin Fields or Chris Oladokun.

That makes Nussmeier’s performance particularly important. With Mahomes already established as the unquestioned starter, the biggest question surrounding Kansas City’s quarterback room is what the final roster will look like behind him.

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The Chiefs must determine whether they are willing to carry four quarterbacks or whether one of their passers will have to be exposed to the practice-squad process. That decision could become one of the more interesting roster questions before the regular-season deadline.

Who will start at QB for Seahawks vs Chiefs?

Jalen Milroe will be the starting quarterback for the Seahawks against the Chiefs, and head coach Mike Macdonald has confirmed that he is expected to play the entire game.

That means Seattle’s projected top two quarterbacks will remain on the sideline. Sam Darnold will receive a preseason rest day, while Drew Lock is also expected to sit out.

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The decision reflects the Seahawks’ confidence in their quarterback situation heading into the regular season. Darnold has already established himself as the team’s franchise quarterback after helping Seattle win the Super Bowl, while Lock provides veteran depth behind him.