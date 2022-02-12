The Bengals know how difficult it is to play in a Super Bowl, the franchise had a couple of opportunities during the last century but in the end it was not what the team expected.

Cincinnati Bengals are in a Super Bowl again in the NFL, this time the Bengals play the Rams on February 13 in Super Bowl LVI. The big game will be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This is not the first time the Bengals have played in a Super Bowl as they last played against the 49ers in 1988.

The Bengals are underdogs in the 2022 Super Bowl against the Rams, the team won the Conference Championship as an underdog against the Chiefs 27-24 in OT and also as an underdog against the Tennessee Titans 19-16.

The Cincinnati franchise has little history in the Super Bowl during the 20th century, but the Bengals have made the playoffs 15 times since 1970. The longest non-postseason drought for the Bengals was between 1991 and 2004, since then the team has had several playoff appearances.

How many times did the Bengals make it to the Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it to the Super Bowl three times, the first time was during Super Bowl XVI in 1981; the Bengals' second appearance in the big game was in Super Bowl XVI in 1988, both games were losses to the 49ers. In the twentieth century it will be the third time they play a big game, this time against the Rams

Which head coaches took the Bengals to the Super Bowl?

Sam Wyche was the first Bengals head coach to lead the team to a Super Bowl, the second head coach to accomplish the same feat was Forrest Gregg in the 1981 season. In 2022, the new head coach who will play the third super bowl with the Bengals will be Zac Taylor.

How many points did the Bengals score in their last Super Bowl?

In 1988 the Bengals lost their last Super Bowl against the 49ers, and the Bengals scored just 16 points to the 49ers' 20 points. Three points in the first half, and only 13 points in the last two quarters of the game.

