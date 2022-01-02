Cincinnati Bengals play against Kansas City Chiefs today for a game in the Week 17 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Week 17 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Paul Brown Stadium today, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team are ready to win another big game before the postseason. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Bengals want to play in the playoffs and the team is showing they are ready to win against anyone. The last two weeks were victories for them against the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost a game since October and the last four weeks of 2021 were perfect for them. The most recent game was at home, the Chiefs won against the Steelers 36-10 as part of an eight-week winning streak.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free Trials)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Storylines

The Cincinnati Bengals are just two games away from making the playoffs after winning two consecutive weeks, one against the Denver Broncos 15-10 and one against the Baltimore Ravens 41-21. That victory against the Ravens was important, as the Bengals regained the leadership of the AFC North Division by defeating one of the division's big favorites. But that wasn't the Bengals' only win this season against them, as in Week 7 the Ravens lost another game to the Bengals at Baltimore 41-17. The Bengals offensive line is scoring an average of 27.3 points per game.

Joe Burrow is the Bengals starting quarterback with 336/481 passes completed, 69.9%, 4165 passing yards, 8.7 yards per attempt, 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Kansas City Chiefs won a recent game against the Steelers 36-10 at home as the eighth straight week without losing for them. Before that victory the Chiefs won an important game against the Chargers on the road 34-28. The Chiefs became big favorites after the team began the season with three losses in the first five weeks. But this game against the Bengals is important to show that the team's defense is in good shape. The Chiefs have the fourth-best offense of the season scoring an average of 28.1 points per game.

Patrick Mahomes this season is throwing as QB1 for 66.1%, 383/579 passes completed, 4310 yards, 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs with +4 ATS and +185 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a high average of points per game but the team's defense is weak as the 13th-ranked in the league. Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win by -4 points and -200 moneyline. The totals is offered at 50.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Cincinnati Bengals +4.



FanDuel Cincinnati Bengals +4 / +185 Totals 50.5 Kansas City Chiefs -4 / -200

