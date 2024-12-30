Sam Darnold, the popular quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, has been a revelation this season, leading the team on a winning streak that positions them as serious contenders in the National Football Conference.

With standout performances, such as his recent victory over the Green Bay Packers with 377 yards and three touchdowns, he has proven to be a leader on the field. Thanks to his talent, his fortune has grown in recent times.

In addition, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to achieve 14 wins in his first season with a team, solidifying his status as one of the league’s most promising quarterbacks. Here, check out all about his net worth…

What is Sam Darnold’s net worth?

Sam Darnold, quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, has achieved a series of notable milestones in his career that highlight his growth and resilience in the NFL. As of the end of 2024, he has a net worth of $30 million.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2024. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Throughout his NFL career, he has accumulated significant earnings. His initial contract with the New York Jets, signed in 2018, was for four years and $30 million, including a signing bonus of $20 million, as Spotrac reported.

In 2024, he signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings for $10 million, which includes a signing bonus of $6.2 million. Undoubtedly, his talent has taken him far and he is one of the favorites of the season.

During his rookie season with the Jets, he set franchise records by posting the highest completion percentage for a rookie quarterback in a season and the highest rookie quarterback rating with at least seven appearances.

His performance in the 2024 season with the Vikings has been exceptional. In Week 14, he threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns in a victory against the Falcons, setting a franchise record for the highest passer rating in a game.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024. (Source: Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

These accomplishments reflect his evolution and impact on the league, showcasing his ability to overcome challenges and set new performance standards. Each of these milestones has helped him amass a significant fortune.

Sam Darnold’s endorsements

Sam Darnold has established business partnerships and made investments that reflect his entrepreneurial vision and commitment to innovation. Recently, he has been working with well-known brands.

During his rookie season in 2018, he partnered with KonaRed Hawaiian Coffee, a company that produces supplements and beverages made from Kona coffee, Hawaii. This allowed him to expand his presence in the beverage market.

In addition to these investments, he has endorsed several well-known brands, including Blast, Bojangles and Bud Light. These partnerships reflect his versatility and appeal to a wide range of products and services.

Sam Darnold’s investments

In 2021, Sam Darnold invested in Therabody, a company specializing in percussion therapy devices for muscle recovery. This investment highlights his commitment to health and well-being.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings passes Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 22, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There isn’t much more information about his investments, but he has been endorsing several brands, and as previously mentioned, the list includes major business figures such as Blast, Bojangles and Bud Light.