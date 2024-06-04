The Houston Texans quarterback has raised many eyebrows with recent comments about Aaron Rodgers, claiming there's another QB who could've reached Tom Brady's level had he played for the Green Bay Packers.

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is still months away from us, but it looks like a rivalry has been created even before preseason starts. That’s because CJ Stroud has recently had many things to question about Aaron Rodgers.

During a recent interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Houston Texans quarterback threw shade at what the four-time NFL MVP has achieved with the Green Bay Packers.

“If you give Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers, I guarantee he might’ve had more rings, for sure,” Stroud said, via CBS Sports. The second-year QB went on to heap praise on Stafford, who spent much of his career with a struggling Detroit Lions team before he could finally win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams at the age of 34 in 2022.

In fact, Stroud believes that, if he had been in Rodgers’ situation, Stafford would even be in the GOAT conversation next to Tom Brady and others: “Stafford, if he get another [Super Bowl], he might be up there with Brady and them.”

“I’m a student of the game. Stafford a dawg, bro. … That’s all I watch, I don’t watch nobody else. I watch Mahomes, at times, because Mahomes does some stuff that you can’t coach. Stafford, dawg, he will beat you with the same thing every time. All that no-look stuff, I got that from bruh (Stafford). I’m a fan of his. When I go to L.A., I be trying to find bro. We got the same trainers, I be trying to go where they working out and just watch. He’s elite, dawg.“

CJ Stroud calls out Aaron Rodgers’ skills as a teammate

But not only did Stroud suggest Rodgers fell short by winning only one Super Bowl ring at Lambeau Field, he also questioned how Rodgers interacts with the rest of his teammates.

“You know what I think it is? I’ve talked to Tom Brady about this because he’s a good mentor to me. What he told me is his teammates, and how he treats his teammates. And that’s where I think it falls off for Rodgers. We don’t know how Aaron Rodgers treats his teammates, but you can guarantee that Tom Brady treats his teammates right because how he got those rings.”

Another quote from the interview that made noise on social media was Stroud choosing Eli Manning‘s career over Rodgers’. “You want the rings, Eli got two,” Stroud said.

This situation will definitely create even more excitement for the Thursday Night Football game between the Texans and Jets on Oct. 31. Houston will have to play in New York, so Stroud will probably not receive a warm welcome at MetLife Stadium following his recent comments on the Jets QB.