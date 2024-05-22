Aaron Rodgers made very surprising comments about his future as quarterback of the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers is looking for redemption with the New York Jets after his 2023 season ended abruptly because of an Achilles injury. They were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender, but, when the legend went down, it was all a disaster.

Although the Jets had a solid defense, head coach Robert Saleh never found the answer at the quarterback position trying everything with names like Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.

In the end, it was a 7-10 record as one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. Now, Rodgers is 40-years old and understands that, if he doesn’t deliver, there is not going to be a lot of patience.

“You might not say it, but as you get older in the league, if you don’t perform, they’re going to get rid of you or bring in the next guy to take over. I mean, it happened in Green Bay and I’m a few years older now than I was back then. I don’t want to go out as a bum. So, that’s why I put the work in and believe in my abilities.”

The Jets might not have a lot of patience with Aaron Rodgers (Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers believes he’s on the hot seat with Jets

During the start of OTAs for the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers admitted there’s no more margin of error for him. With such a talented roster, 2024 might be his last chance in the NFL.

“If I don’t do what I know I’m capable of doing, we’re all probably going to be out of here. I like that kind of pressure, though. I expect to play at a high level. I expect us to be productive and competitive and all that stuff to take care of itself.”

How long is Aaron Rodgers’ contract with Jets?

Aaron Rodgers signed a two-year, $75 million contract with the New York Jets. That’s why the 2024 season is the last one on the agreement and, if Rodgers doesn’t perform well, it could be the end of the road for the future Hall of Famer.

“When I play well, I think all the individual possibilities for recognition would be great. But if I play the way I’m capable of playing, we’ll be playing for a lot more than that.”