CJ Stroud's Texans were the NFL's most fined team in regular season, close behind Bo Nix's Broncos

The 2024 NFL regular season is over, but the playoffs continue with some exciting games. With most franchises out of contention, a compilation of fines per week throughout the year shows that the Houston Texans, led by CJ Stroud, received the highest number of fines. Close behind were the Denver Broncos with quarterback Bo Nix.

Every Saturday during the regular season, the NFL published the list of penalties for on-field indiscipline, as exhibited by violent actions or unsportsmanlike conduct. Quarterbacks Nix and Stroud were not fined throughout the year, but their teammates have left their respective teams at the top of the compilation in the current campaign.

Grouping the 18 weeks of the regular season, according to the weekly update of the NFL’s Football Operations website, the Texans lead the ranking of teams with the most fines imposed on their players (23), followed closely by the Broncos (21). One of the most notable was the multiple fines that Houston received in Week 15, when five players were penalized after the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Other teams among the most fined by the NFL in the 2024 regular season

In addition to the Texans and Broncos, three NFL franchises are tied for third most fined for in-game actions during the regular season with 20 penalties. They are the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints and the NFC’s conference leaders, the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, had 19.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

What does the NFL do with the amount received from each week’s fines?

As reported by the NFL’s Football Operations website, proceeds from fines levied on league players each week are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support legends in need and to the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and welfare of athletes at all levels.

Players are notified of sanctions and may appeal any decision if they feel it is appropriate for their situation. Each case is handled by appeals officers and former NFL players.