The Houston Texans got off to a strong start to the 2025 NFL playoffs, but C.J. Stroud and company have an even bigger challenge upon them. On Saturday, they’ll have a point to prove against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Needless to say, this fixture is as tough as they come. We’re not only talking about the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, but also a Chiefs team that claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC during the regular season, losing only once with their starters. In addition, they’ll have home-field advantage to play Houston.

To make things even worse, the Texans recently left Stroud without a weapon for this playoffs by releasing wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Tuesday. But that’s not it, as there’s another offensive player who won’t play in Kansas City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the same day they cut Johnson, the Texans placed rookie tight end Cade Stover on Injured Reserve. So in the blink of an eye, Stroud finds himself down two targets as he prepares to face Mahomes and company.

Cade Stover #87 of the Houston Texans scores a touchdown against Jerome Baker #17 of the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

Cade Strover’s performance with Stroud’s Texans in the 2024 NFL season

Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Stover got to see action on Stroud’s offense in his rookie season, recording 15 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown this year.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid suggests Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs could recover key player vs CJ Stroud's Texans

Last time out, the Ohio State product caught four passes for 28 yards during the Texans’ 32-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the game also brought bad news for the player, who picked up a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Stover suffered a broken collarbone. Since being on IR rules him out for at least four weeks, the tight end won’t be available for the remainder of the 2025 NFL playoffs, should Houston beats Mahomes‘ team and continues to advance in the postseason.

Texans take action, add another weapon for Stroud

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had already anticipated that Stover would require season-ending surgery after the Chargers game, but it’s still a blow to the offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the meantime, Wilson reported that second-year wide receiver Jared Wayne has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, giving Stroud another weapon ahead of the game in Kansas City.