Flores' job with the Dolphins ended in the worst possible way and many thought that was the end of Flores' career in the NFL but everything turned out for the better as Flores has a new job with the Steelers. Check here more details about Coach Flores life.

A few months ago Brian Flores was one of two black football head coaches in the National Football League. Flores was fired from the Miami Dolphins. During his head coach years with the franchise in Miami, working from 2019 to 2021, the team ended two seasons with a winning record but no playoff appearances.

Flores gave the Dolphins an air of hope after several disastrous seasons, since his arrival as head coach the team was playing better. The first season in 2019 the team closed with a negative record of 5-11, but the following two seasons the records were 10-6 and 9-8 respectively.

Before Brian Flores, the Dolphins hadn't had a winning season since 2016 under Adam Gase, in that season the Dolphins played in the playoffs but lost to the Steelers in the Wild Card round. Gase did not have Tagovailoa.

Who is the wife of Brian Flores?

Coach Flores has been married to Jennifer Maria Duncan since 2009, she comes from a family with Latin American origins. They have three children, two boys and one girl. The couple met during a vacation trip in Mexico.

Where does the family of Brian Flores come from?

Flores' family is originally from Honduras, they lived in Brooklyn, New York City where Brian Flores grew up and went to the local school. His father, Raul, was a merchant seaman who worked for several months at sea far from his family. Brian Flores' family came to the United States around 1970s.

Does Brian Flores have Super Bowl rings?

Yes, Brian Flores has four rings since he is the champion of four Super Bowls (XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII) with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. Flores' first job in the NFL was as a scouting assistant in 2004.

