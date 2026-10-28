NY Giants trade for Jonathan Taylor with Colts could be possible after latest RB injury update

The New York Giants could think about a trade for Jonathan Taylor after losing another player due to injury.

The New York Giants face an immediate crisis in their offensive backfield after their win over the Texans. General manager Joe Schoen confirmed that Tyrone Tracy Jr. is being placed on injured reserve due to a severe hamstring injury suffered in practice. The designation ensures Tracy will miss a minimum of four games, leaving Big Blue severely undermanned.

Tracy’s placement on IR strips New York a primary early-down rusher and most efficient goal-line weapon. With Tracy sidelined until late November at the earliest, the Giants’ backfield depth chart shifts dramatically to untested options.

Schoen addressed the sudden roster void, noting that the front office is actively exploring both internal options and external trade avenues to bolster depth before the upcoming November deadline.

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Who did the Giants lose to injury?

With Tyron Tracy Jr. sidelined due to injury, head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy must rely on a makeshift backfield rotation to boost J.J. Mccarthy’s unit:

RB1: Cam Skattebo: The power runner steps into the primary starting role, taking over early-down and short-yardage carries.

The power runner steps into the primary starting role, taking over early-down and short-yardage carries. RB2: Devin Singletary: A proven veteran option. His workload will increase in this situation.

Will Giants trade for Jonathan Taylor?

Losing Tracy directly intensifies speculation connecting New York to Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. With Indianapolis initiating a mid-season roster re-tool by trading key veterans, rival front offices view the Colts as potential sellers ahead of the deadline.

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Adding Taylor alongside McCarthy would immediately transform the Giants’ offense into a multi-dimensional playoff contender. However, executing a blockbuster trade for the former All-Pro presents significant structural hurdles for Schoen:

Colts’ Reluctance: Recent reports indicate Indianapolis ownership considers Taylor a untouchable franchise cornerstone, preferring to keep him through their roster transition.

Recent reports indicate Indianapolis ownership considers Taylor a untouchable franchise cornerstone, preferring to keep him through their roster transition. High Asking Price: Acquiring a top-tier running back under contract through 2028 would demand premium draft capital—likely starting with a high second-round pick that Schoen may hesitate to relinquish.

Acquiring a top-tier running back under contract through 2028 would demand premium draft capital—likely starting with a high second-round pick that Schoen may hesitate to relinquish. Immediate Alternatives: If a deal for Taylor proves too expensive, the Giants could target lower-cost trade candidates on expiring contracts, such as Indianapolis slot receiver/backfield option Josh Downs or veteran free-agent depth.

Unless Schoen presents an irresistible, over-market proposal to Indianapolis before the trade deadline, the Giants will rely on Skattebo and Gray to anchor the ground attack in Tracy’s absence.

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Key takeaways