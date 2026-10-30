NY Giants could get major clue from Colts on Jonathan Taylor trade

The Indianapolis Colts are creating a lot of intrigue around Jonathan Taylor. The Giants might wait for their chance.

The Indianapolis Colts’ mid-season roster transformation has placed superstar running back Jonathan Taylor squarely at the center of trade deadline discourse. The New York Giants could be watching closely.

Following Tuesday’s fire-sale transactions that sent eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, rival executives continue to gauge Indianapolis’ willingness to part with their premier offensive weapon ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

NBC Sports insider Mike Florio highlighted a crucial operational decision facing interim leadership ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 divisional matchup against the Jaguars. “Here’s the question that will become more pressing as the week unfolds. If the Colts have decided to take the best offer they get for Taylor — and if they’ve yet to get an offer they like — the process could linger beyond the coming weekend. That will force the Colts to decide whether to play Taylor or whether to hold him out of action.”

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Will Colts trade Jonathan Taylor?

Right now, no one knows for sure. Florio emphasized that injury prevention remains the driving factor behind holding high-value assets out of game action when actively exploring trade scenarios. Running backs operate at the highest physical risk of any position in professional sports, a reality highlighted by Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley’s recent injury setback.

“For all anyone knows, seeing Barkley get injured may have prompted the Colts to move Nelson and Buckner before they suffered an injury, too. Taylor plays a position that is conducive to injury. If the Colts make him a healthy scratch on Sunday, it will be the most obvious indication that a trade is coming. Unless it happens before then.”

With suitors like the New York Giants actively monitoring backfield market availability, risking Taylor to a game-action injury against a division rival could permanently dismantle Indianapolis’ leverage to secure premium future draft capital.

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What’s next for Jonathan Taylor?

Despite relentless media speculation, Jonathan Taylor remains locked into his preparation for Jacksonville, addressing reporters regarding his future in Indianapolis.

“I haven’t heard anything, and I can’t control that,” Taylor said. “Obviously, like you guys know, I’m always proud to wear the horseshoe. Proud to be here. But circumstances may cause otherwise. The only thing I can control is corralling these guys in the locker room and executing a great plan for Jacksonville.”

If Indianapolis officially designates Taylor as an inactive healthy scratch on Sunday morning, it will confirm that a trade agreement is either imminent or in advanced stages of negotiation before the deadline.

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Key takeaways