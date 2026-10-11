Commanders’ Jayden Daniels admits team needs improvement following Week 5 tie vs NY Giants

The Washington Commanders struggled to finish the game against the New York Giants in overtime, ending in a 27-27 tie that leaves them with a 1-3-1 record for a team that reached the playoffs last season, led by Jayden Daniels, but now looks troubled in this 2026 NFL season.

Daniels was asked about his awareness of the team’s timeout situation and his overall clock management, but he said very little. “Just gotta be better,” Daniels said. “Just gotta be better,” taking into account that there was poor clock management on his part.

The Commanders had the ball at the Giants’ 24-yard line with 12 seconds remaining in the 10-minute overtime period. Neither the Giants nor the Commanders had a timeout, and it seemed obvious that the Commanders could go for the win if QB Jayden Daniels either spiked the ball or threw it out of bounds.

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Daniels’ failed final play

However, Daniels tried to escape from the pocket, and he ended up getting sacked on the play. As he picked himself up, the clock ran down to 0:00, and the Commanders had blown their opportunity to kick the winning field goal.

Jayden Daniels quarterback of the Washington Commanders

As the game ended, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn slammed his headset to the ground in an explosion of anger. He did not blame his quarterback when he met the media after the game, saying it was up to him to make the play options known to the players on the field.

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Giants’ comeback

The Commanders saw the Giants come back from a 27-13 deficit to force overtime after Big Blue missed a long field goal that would have won it. In overtime, the Giants were driving for what appeared to be a game-winning score via field goal or TD, but Skattebo fumbled on his 15th touch of the game.

The Giants, who thought they were on the verge of defeat, actually celebrated Daniels’ gaffe. And with good reason—the Commanders had everything set to win it if Daniels or even Quinn had presented a better execution to close out the NFL game.

Key takeaways

A 27-27 tie against the New York Giants left the Washington Commanders at 1-3-1.

against the New York Giants left the Washington Commanders at 1-3-1. Jayden Daniels was sacked on the final overtime play as the clock expired.

was sacked on the final overtime play as the clock expired. Dan Quinn slammed his headset and declined to blame Jayden Daniels postgame.