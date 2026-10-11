Giants tie against Commanders: What does this mean?

The New York Giants and the Washington Commanders went into overtime, but even with an extra quarter of football, they couldn’t separate from each other. What does this mean for each team?
The 27–27 tie between the Giants and Commanders means both teams walk away with half a win and half a loss added to their record, keeping them tightly packed in the NFC divisional and wildcard race.
The Giants moved to 3-1-1 and the Commanders adjusted accordingly to a 1-3-1 record after a hard-fought back-and-forth battle at Northwest Stadium. It was an absolute roller-coaster of a game.
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Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.