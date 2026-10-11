Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Giants tie against Commanders: What does this mean?

The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants couldn't settle a winner, so they tied.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders

The New York Giants and the Washington Commanders went into overtime, but even with an extra quarter of football, they couldn’t separate from each other. What does this mean for each team?

The 27–27 tie between the Giants and Commanders means both teams walk away with half a win and half a loss added to their record, keeping them tightly packed in the NFC divisional and wildcard race.

+ Follow us

The Giants moved to 3-1-1 and the Commanders adjusted accordingly to a 1-3-1 record after a hard-fought back-and-forth battle at Northwest Stadium. It was an absolute roller-coaster of a game.

This is a developing story…

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions