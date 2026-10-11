Giants tie against Commanders: What does this mean?

The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants couldn't settle a winner, so they tied.

The New York Giants and the Washington Commanders went into overtime, but even with an extra quarter of football, they couldn’t separate from each other. What does this mean for each team?

The 27–27 tie between the Giants and Commanders means both teams walk away with half a win and half a loss added to their record, keeping them tightly packed in the NFC divisional and wildcard race.

The Giants moved to 3-1-1 and the Commanders adjusted accordingly to a 1-3-1 record after a hard-fought back-and-forth battle at Northwest Stadium. It was an absolute roller-coaster of a game.

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