Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones address what George Pickens deserves to stay with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and owner Jerry Jones commented on George Pickens' contract, looking ahead to his future in the NFL and with the franchise.

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping both the present and future of the franchise in mind. While owner Jerry Jones remains calm following the Micah Parsons trade, the organization knows it must invest in George Pickens‘ talent—a sentiment Dak Prescott strongly agrees with for a successful path ahead in the NFL.

Dallas is taking a risk by allowing Pickens to take the field on a one-year deal. If the wide receiver puts up another productive season, the value of his next contract will be much higher. Apparently, Jones is fine with that scenario and even admitted as much.

“He can come out here and have the year that he’s talented enough and mentally prepared to have, and that contract would be a lot bigger than it would’ve been,” Jones said Friday on Up & Adams. Wide receivers have been securing massive paydays in recent years, and Dallas has an in-house example after giving CeeDee Lamb $136 million over four years.

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Prescott recognizes Pickens’ talent

Even without playoff success, Prescott has played great football in the regular season throughout his career. To maintain that momentum in the coming years, he has publicly urged Jones to lock up Pickens on a long-term deal.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field.

Also speaking on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Prescott championed his star target: “You know George, you know he loves football. And at the end of the day, it’s not for the money. However, he should get every dollar that he deserves because he’s a hell of a player, and we should probably give it to him sooner than later because it’s only gonna go up.”

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To achieve success, the Cowboys will need to maintain their historical dominance within the division, a feat Prescott has masterfully accomplished throughout his career, though he will also need Pickens’ support.

Over his 10 seasons under center, the veteran signal-caller boasts an incredible NFC East record: going 10-5 against the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-2 against the Washington Commanders, and a staggering 14-3 against the New York Giants.

Pickens’ path to arlington

Pickens originally arrived in Arlington via a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick (while Dallas also netted a 2027 sixth-round pick).

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He immediately put together a career-best 2025 campaign, hauling in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns. Despite those elite numbers, the front office opted to place him on the $27.3 million franchise tag for the 2026 NFL season.

The Cowboys have three preseason games coming up against the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints before opening the 2026 regular season in a Sunday Night Football clash against the rival New York Giants on Sept. 13.