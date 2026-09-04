George Pickens was already showing the potential to become a star when the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. The move immediately generated controversy because Pittsburgh had a young, talented wide receiver who appeared to be trending toward becoming one of the team’s most important offensive players, yet the organization chose to move on rather than give him a second contract.

The decision became even more surprising weeks later when the Steelers acquired DK Metcalf and gave the veteran receiver the lucrative contract extension that Pickens had been seeking. In other words, Pittsburgh ultimately invested heavily in another wide receiver while deciding that Pickens was not the right player to build around long term.

Now, former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has finally provided more insight into why the organization approved the trade. During an interview with Rich Eisen, Tomlin explained that the decision was not simply about what Pickens could do on the field, but whether he had developed in the other areas Pittsburgh expected from a player who would eventually receive a major second contract.

Advertisement

Why did the Steelers trade George Pickens?

Mike Tomlin explained that the Steelers’ philosophy is to draft talented young players, develop them and eventually reward them with second contracts if they fit the organization’s long-term plans. In Pickens’ case, however, Tomlin acknowledged that the process did not reach that point, while making it clear that the receiver’s talent was never necessarily the issue.

“I think you draft young players that are talented. You help them develop and, if they’re developing in the right ways, if they fit your long-range plans, then you do second contract business with them. It didn’t happen for us with George, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s not gonna be a spectacular player.“

Tomlin then explained that factors away from pure production played an important role in Pittsburgh’s decision. According to the former Steelers coach, the organization wanted more from a potential high-dollar player in terms of leadership, intangibles and responsibilities within the locker room, and it ultimately believed Metcalf was a better fit in those areas.

Advertisement

“For us, I just thought, it’s not only about play. It’s development in other areas. Intangible areas. I think when you’re a high-dollar, second-contract guy, I think there’s some leadership responsibilities and things of that nature. I just don’t feel like that was in his natural wheelhouse. We felt better about DK’s abilities in those areas.”

That explanation sheds new light on one of the most controversial moves of the Steelers’ recent offseason. Pittsburgh did not necessarily believe Pickens lacked the ability to become a spectacular player; instead, the organization questioned whether he possessed the leadership and intangible qualities it wanted from a player it was prepared to make a major financial commitment to. The Steelers ultimately chose to bet on Metcalf, while Pickens received his opportunity to continue his career in Dallas.