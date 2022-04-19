Things are getting difficult for one of the Cowboys players as a police case is revolving around Kelvin Joseph and that could stop his NFL career. Check here the case details.

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the 2022-23 NFL season and another year where they aspire to win a Super Bowl. The fans don't lose faith but they are tired of saying “this is the year”, the fans are simply desperate to see the Cowboys win a big title.

But things in the offseason are getting complicated for the Dallas Cowboys, since one of the cornerbacks of the franchise, Kelvin Joseph is involved in a police investigation that could have negative consequences for the player's career.

Until now the police are investigating all the facts related to a homicide that occurred a couple of months ago on April 18, 2022. The victim was Cameron Ray and the event occurred near a tavern in Dallas.

Is Kelvin Joseph under arrest?

No, Kelvin Joseph was not the person who fired the gun, he was in the vehicle from which the gun that killed Cameron Ray was fired in April of this year. Joseph's attorney was the one who confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys cornerback was in the vehicle but he had nothing to do with the discussion that ended in homicide.

The police questioned Joseph and thanks to his collaboration with the law two important arrests were made that will probably be the end of the investigation, but we still have to wait for the trial and police statement on the case.

Are the Cowboys going to release Kelvin Joseph?

No, the Cowboys only indicated in a statement on Friday, April 15 that they were aware of the situation and that they were in contact with Dallas police. The franchise also indicated in the statement that NFL authorities have been contacted.

