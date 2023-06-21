There was a decision that seemed inevitable for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Ezekiel Elliott’s contract has been an issue since it was signed in 2019, but the team has not been able to get rid of it until now.

The running back has been a major player for the Cowboys in his first three years in the league. He was drafted fourth overall in 2016 and he produced as the best player at his position in that stint. However, he has not been lately the dominant runner he used to be.

They have been close friends all the way considering Dak Prescott entered the NFL in the same draft class. The quarterback trusts Elliott on the field, although his contract situation forced the team to release him. Now Prescott has to play without him in the backfield for the first time.

Dak Prescott trained with Ezekiel Elliott

Something that has become a natural activity is Prescott getting together to train with his teammates in his own house. The quarterback has a nice field there to practice mostly with the receivers, but this time he also invited Elliott. The running back is a free agent, so he offered his support in finding a new team.

“That’s my best friend. We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan. I think the running back position is tough”, Prescott said according to Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News.

Dak also referred to the available running backs in the market: “All those guys are dynamic backs, can still play and have a lot left in the tank. I hope all of them make the right decision and not just jump on whatever’s fast. You’re never surprised about what this league does. You always have to understand it’s a business and try not to take anything personal”.