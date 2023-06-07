When does the NFL preseason start in 2023? Date and time for each game

The calendar for the 2023 season was confirmed a month ago. That’s something that could be a huge part of how teams end up doing depending on how their games are distributed. However, that doesn’t apply to the preseason.

In the past it was more frequent seeing teams using their starters multiple times. Nowadays it has become a norm to see most of the star players not participating at all, taking the first couple of weeks of the regular season as the preseason.

This part of the year always begins with what is called the Hall of Fame Game, played in Canton, Ohio. The teams chosen by the NFL to play in that matchup were the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, set for August 3rd.

NFL Preseason Schedule 2023

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, August 3

Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets, 8:00 PM

Week 1

Thursday, August 10

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 7:00 PM

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 10:00 PM.

Friday, August 11

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7:00 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:00 PM

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 7:00 PM

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7:00 PM

Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 PM

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10:00 PM

Saturday, August 12

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 4:00 PM

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5:00 PM

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9:00 PM

Sunday, August 13

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:00 PM

Week 2

Thursday, August 17

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 PM

Friday, August 18

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7:00 PM

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4:00 PM

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 PM

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7:00 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 PM

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8:00 PM

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8:00 PM

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8:00 PM

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 PM

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9:00 PM

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 PM

Monday, Aug. 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8:00 PM

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 PM

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:00 PM

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8:00 PM

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 PM

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10:00 PM

Saturday, August 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 PM

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6:00 PM

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 PM

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:00 PM

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8:00 PM

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9:00 PM

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8:00 PM

*All are Eastern Times