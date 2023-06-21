Sometimes the draft really depends on a bit of a lack factor. There is no denying that Micah Parsons would have been a Top 5 pick if teams knew about his potential as a pass rusher, but a number of factors made him fall to the Dallas Cowboys outside of the first 10 selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That’s how the Cowboys got their defensive center piece even though they traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles from the 10th spot to the 12th. He was a linebacker with a traditional role for most of his career in Penn State. However, he has become a dangerous defensive weapon for his ability to create pressure.

His outstanding athleticism makes him one of the most unstoppable players in the league regardless of position. The creativity that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn added to his game was a great way to expand his limits, especially going after quarterbacks all the time. Lining up Parsons in different positions creates an extra uncertainty to the offensive linemen trying to block him.

Micah Parsons shares what his best pass rush move is

Parsons has become a big option to win the Defensive Player of The Year award every season because of how he performs as a pass rusher. In his rookie year he finished with 13 sacks, and in 2022 he had 13.5. His impact on the game goes beyond just that statistic, so it’s always interesting to analyze him. It was the player who shared what his best pass rush move is, via Bleacher Report.

“Anyone who played against me knows I’m notorious for my inside move. It’s really just setting up the speed, getting a tackle to come out on you. Quick basketball jab, come inside with a rip. Or I might even hop, cross-chop, rip. Because the inside move is closest to the quarterback. What really sets up is the speed. Get them to come. That’s usually my signature move, the inside move. The deadliest move in football no matter what position on the line you are at”, Parsons said.