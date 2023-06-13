After DeAndre Hopkins disappointed the Arizona Cardinals, his time at the NFC West ended earlier this year. Now, his former squad has found his replacement by signing a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver for the 2023 season.

The free agency market recently received DeAndre Hopkins. The former Houston Texans player was cut by the Cardinals a few weeks ago. The team was no longer interested in continuing with the 31-year-old after he failed to live up to the expectations they had on him.

For the first time in his career, Hopkins will try the free agency. As for the Cardinals, they need to find a suitable replacement for their former receiver, and now they have signed a player to fill his spot.

DeAndre Hopkins’ replacement has just signed with the Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins was probably one of the worst moves the Cardinals have done recently. They signed him to be Kyler Murray’s favorite target, but he failed to succeed and was not able to be the quarterback’s best friend on the field.

Now that Hopkins is gone, is time for the Cardinals to find a new receiver for Kyler Murray, and it seems like they have already chosen one. Arizona signed wideout Brandon Smith on Monday, so he’ll be able to join the team in its mandatory minicamp.

Last week, Smith had a successful workout with the Cardinals, so the team decided to sign him afterwards. The receiver entered the league in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie, but he only made it to the practice squad.

Smith played in 2022 with the D.C. Defenders of the XFL. He didn’t had a remarkable season, as he only caught eight passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the four games in which he participated.