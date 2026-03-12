Cowboys, Jerry Jones complete another trade to probably make splash in 2026 NFL free agency

The Dallas Cowboys continue making adjustments to their roster during the 2026 NFL offseason. Jerry Jones has remained very active in recent weeks, exploring different moves that could help balance the roster while also managing draft capital.

While most of the attention around Dallas has focused on bigger transactions and potential impact players such as George Pickens, the Cowboys have also worked quietly on smaller deals designed to add flexibility, especially to create salary cap space.

That approach became evident again with the latest move confirmed directly by the organization. The Cowboys announced a minor trade that adjusts their draft positioning while also moving a veteran player out of the roster.

Cowboys trade Solomon Thomas to Titans

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed that they have completed a trade with the Tennessee Titans involving defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and late-round draft picks.

According to the official announcement, Dallas received the 2026 seventh-round No. 218 pick from the Titans. In exchange, the Cowboys sent their 2026 seventh-round No. 225 pick along with Solomon Thomas to Tennessee as part of the agreement.

Although the move may not dramatically reshape the roster, it reflects the Cowboys’ continued effort to adjust both their depth chart and their draft positioning. With that extra money available in the salary cap, they keep creating room to possibly make a splash in free agency.

