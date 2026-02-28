Jerry Jones sends clear message about Cowboys being a Super Bowl contender in 2026 NFL season

Three decades without a Super Bowl appearance have not dulled Jerry Jones’ ambition. If anything, they’ve intensified it. The Dallas Cowboys owner remains publicly driven by the idea of restoring the franchise to championship glory, despite repeated postseason disappointments. For Jones, the conversation isn’t just about winning one title, but about building something sustainable that can contend year after year.

“I guess what I would say is make no mistake about it, I don’t have a higher priority than to go and win a Super Bowl. I really can’t accept just the thought of winning one Super Bowl and then what? I’ve got more time on my clock than that in my mind. So, I don’t see it that way. I see a chance to put a team together and basically be knocking at the edge and get another one or get a chance at another one.”

That urgency helps explain the aggressive tone coming out of Dallas before the 2026 season. Whether through free agency, the draft, or bold trades, Jones appears determined to maximize the competitive window. The drought weighs heavily, but so does the belief that the Cowboys are closer than critics suggest.

Cowboys’ last Super Bowl win was 30 years ago

The reality, however, is stark: the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl victory came 30 years ago. For a franchise synonymous with championships in the 1990s, that stretch without another Lombardi Trophy has become one of the defining narratives of Jones’ ownership. The pressure from fans and media alike continues to mount with each passing season.

“It runs that way in my view. Make no mistake about it now. If you told me I could, because I’ve done a lot of hitchhiking in my life, I’d start here with you right now and hitchhike back to Dallas to win a Super Bowl.”

As the Cowboys continue to reshape their roster and push resources into contention, the challenge remains the same: turning ambition into results. Until they break through on the sport’s biggest stage, the conversation around the franchise will inevitably circle back to that 30-year gap and whether Jones can finally close it.

