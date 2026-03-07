Jerry Jones, Cowboys give Brandon Aubrey tough update about his future ahead of 2026 free agency

Brandon Aubrey has arguably been one of the most valuable players for the Dallas Cowboys in recent years. However, owner Jerry Jones has now delivered some harsh news to the star kicker ahead of the 2026 NFL free agency.

The Cowboys discovered a hidden gem in Aubrey. The former soccer player used the power and accuracy of his leg to become one of the best placekickers in the league—and arguably one of the most reliable players on Dallas’ roster.

However, his initial contract expired after the 2025 season. With free agency approaching, the Cowboys had to make a decision about his future, and it likely was not what Aubrey expected.

Report: Cowboys place second-round tender on Brandon Aubrey

When the 2025 season ended, the Cowboys needed to address the future of several key players. One of them was Aubrey, who exceeded expectations and quickly developed into one of the NFL’s most dependable kickers.

In 2025, Aubrey signed a three-year, $2.695 million contract with Dallas. In the 2026 offseason he became a restricted free agent, and the Cowboys have now taken advantage of that status to secure him for at least one more year.

On Saturday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Cowboys plan to place a second-round tender on Aubrey. The move would give him a base salary of $5.76 million for the 2026 season.

For many fans, Aubrey has been one of the team’s most reliable players in recent years. However, rather than making him the highest-paid player at his position as initially they said, the Cowboys opted for the one-year tender—though the decision includes an important caveat.

The tender allows any NFL team to sign Aubrey to an offer sheet. If the Cowboys choose not to match that offer, they would receive a second-round draft pick in return for the three-time Pro Bowler.

While Aubrey now has his job secured for the 2026 season, the news is not entirely positive for him. Despite earning All-Pro recognition, the kicker did not receive the long-term deal he may have hoped for. Additionally, few teams are likely willing to surrender a second-round pick for a kicker, regardless of his talent.

Aubrey, who has missed only 15 field goals during his three seasons in the NFL, is currently the third-highest-paid kicker in the league behind Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles, who earn average annual salaries of $6.4 million and $6 million, respectively.