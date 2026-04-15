Cowboys, Jerry Jones could make blockbuster trade in 2026 NFL Draft to get LB Sonny Styles

The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones enter the 2026 NFL Draft in a fascinating position, balancing elite offensive firepower with clear defensive concerns. With Dak Prescott leading the unit alongside CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the offense has the potential to be among the league’s most explosive. On paper, this is a group capable of carrying the team deep into the playoffs.

However, the defensive side of the ball tells a different story. The departure of Micah Parsons left a massive void in 2025, stripping the unit of playmaking at the edge rusher position. While the additions of Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark provide a significant boost in the trenches, the defense still lacks the depth and versatility needed to compete with the NFL’s top contenders.

That imbalance could define Jones’ strategy heading into draft night. With a roster that feels close but incomplete, the Cowboys are widely expected to be aggressive. A trade, particularly one aimed at securing a defensive cornerstone, could happen early trying to chase that elusive Super Bowl.

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Who will the Cowboys draft in 2026?

One projection gaining traction involves a bold move up the board in a trade with the Cleveland Browns at No. 6 to land linebacker Sonny Styles, a prospect viewed as a potential defensive centerpiece. Mel Kiper Jr. outlined the reasoning behind such a move, emphasizing just how urgent the Cowboys’ defensive needs are.

“Dallas wasn’t stopping anyone last season. We’ve all wondered whether the Cowboys would use both of their first-round picks on defense this month, but this trade up the board might have a greater impact, even if it means sacrificing one of those Day 1 selections. Styles is my No. 4 prospect, and he is explosive (43½-inch vertical jump), rangy (4.46 in the 40-yard dash) and productive (77 tackles last season).”

That scenario would signal a clear shift in priorities for Dallas. Rather than spreading resources across multiple needs, the Cowboys would be targeting a high-impact defender capable of transforming the unit immediately. Styles’ athletic profile and production suggest he could step in as a tone-setter from day one.