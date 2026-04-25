Jerry Jones can feel confident about the Cowboys’ selection of Devin Moore

Jerry Jones continues to strengthen the Dallas Cowboys in a smart way, with Devin Moore as one of his selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Florida Gators player stated that the team made the right choice in selecting him.

“You’re getting the best corner in the draft,” Moore stated via Jon Machota on X. The cornerback had to wait until the fourth round to be selected, and now he will have to repay that trust on the field.

There’s no doubt that Dallas approached this process by strengthening every position where they struggled last season. Will this finally be the year they become true contenders in the NFC East?

Advertisement

Moore’s numbers in The Swamp

In his final season with the Florida Gators, Devin Moore delivered a career-best performance by finally overcoming the injury issues that had previously limited his time on the field. Starting 11 games in 2025, the senior cornerback recorded 35 total tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and four pass breakups, while also forcing a fumble.

George Gumbs Jr. #34 and Devin Moore #28 of the Florida Gators.

His physical tools and lockdown capability were reflected in his advanced metrics, as he earned an impressive 83.0 overall PFF grade and held opposing quarterbacks to a 70.0 passer rating when targeted.

Advertisement

Other cornerbacks on America’s Team

For the 2026 season, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have reshaped their secondary to provide Brian Schottenheimer with a formidable group of cornerbacks. Cobie Durant, the former Rams standout, is expected to take over as the primary starter on the right side, bringing experience and elite speed to the perimeter.

Opposite him, the ball-hawking DaRon Bland will command the left side, looking to maintain his reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous turnover threats. This duo, bolstered by the addition of rookie Devin Moore, gives the Cowboys a versatile and aggressive coverage unit designed to shut down the high-powered passing attacks of the NFC.

RCB LCB Cobie Durant DaRon Bland Shavon Revel Jr. Devin Moore Trikweze Bridges Caelen Carson Derion Kendrick Josh Butler