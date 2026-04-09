Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys trade in 2026 NFL Draft is possible amid RB Jeremiyah Love rumors

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have not won the Super Bowl in three decades. Therefore, the 2026 NFL Draft is a key moment for the team to become a contender again after a drought that is already alarming.

The offense is not the problem, as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens led a unit that was one of the best in the league. However, Jones faces a huge challenge to rebuild the defense after a disastrous 2025.

In this scenario, in recent weeks rumors have grown about a possible Dallas trade to make a splash in the first round. It appears Jerry Jones will be all in trying to find a generational player.

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Will the Cowboys make trade in 2026 NFL Draft?

Jerry Jones confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys are considering a big trade during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. “Absolutely. I’ve looked at that mirror a lot, about how to go up and down and trade and do those kinds of things. We’ll entertain improving or an in-draft read on what gives us a better chance to get another player, and still have our pick and the red meat of top players. Now that has an on-the-board aspect to it, but it’s very doable.”

How many picks do the Cowboys have in the first round of 2026 NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys have two picks in the first round (No. 12 and No. 20). That gives them strong assets to make a trade up into the top 10 to draft a star defensive player or, in a very surprising move, go after running back Jeremiyah Love.