Jerry Jones reveals Cowboys’ top priority in 2026 NFL Draft and free agency to build Super Bowl contender

Jerry Jones made it clear that the Dallas Cowboys will prioritize defense in both free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft as they try to build a legitimate Super Bowl contender. After an explosive offensive season, the franchise understands that improving on the other side of the ball is the key step to competing deep into the playoffs.

Speaking in an interview on FOX, Jones openly acknowledged the urgency to fix the defense. “Well, I’ll tell you, I believe we’ve done one thing. We’re figuring out how to stop them. We can’t do anything but go up there. That’s where we address and that’s where we’re putting our energy and our money.”

The Cowboys already possess one of the most dangerous offenses in the league with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the way. That firepower was evident during the 2025 season, when Dallas consistently moved the ball and produced points. However, the defense struggled badly, finishing as one of the worst units in the NFL and often forcing the offense into high-scoring battles.

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Cowboys shift focus to defense in Super Bowl push

Because of those struggles, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was dismissed and the Cowboys brought in a bright young mind in Christian Parker as DC. The move signals a philosophical reset, with Dallas aiming to modernize the scheme and generate more consistency.

If the Cowboys manage to reach a top-15 level on defense while the offense maintains the spectacular production, the team’s ceiling rises dramatically. With Prescott operating efficiently and weapons across the field, even an average defensive improvement could translate into several more wins. That balance is exactly what Dallas lacked in recent seasons.

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Under that scenario, there is little doubt the Cowboys would become contenders in the NFC East. More importantly, a balanced roster could open the door for an improbable Super Bowl run. The offense is already in place, and now Jerry Jones is betting that a defensive overhaul will finally push Dallas into championship territory.

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