The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a shocking move this offseason by trading for Trey Lance. Of course, the move raised many eyebrows since Dak Prescott has been the franchise quarterback for years.

The 30-year-old has so far failed to deliver a Super Bowl despite the team’s confidence in him. Prescott was given one of the biggest salaries in the league, but he has yet to at least reach the big game.

Since his contract expires after the 2024 season, many have speculated that Lance’s arrival may have something to do with the ongoing contract talks with Prescott. Jerry Jones, however, made it clear they want to keep Prescott for a long time.

Jerry Jones wants Prescott to stay for many years in Dallas

“You’re implying on discussion – those numbers on those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly, that’s always on your mind,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, via ProFootballTalk. “There’s never a time when it goes away because you’ve got to make the entire thing fit. So, it’s on the mind [with] a player decision in the middle of the year. It’s just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time, and yeah, we’re always working around it with several machinations of numbers that would work.”

What’s Dak Prescott’s contract with the Cowboys?

Dak Prescott is entering the third of a four-year, $160 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

When was the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl appearance?

The last time the Cowboys made the Super Bowl was in the 1995 season, when they beat the Steelers to claim their fifth championship.