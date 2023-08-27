Dak Prescott has a valid contract with the Dallas Cowboys until 2024. However, after that point, no one knows for sure what will happen with the franchise quarterback.

Before the 2023 season, Prescott was the leader of a depth chart which included Cooper Rush and Will Grier. No one thought Jerry Jones had a final move that will shake the locker room.

Then, last Friday, the Cowboys made a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Trey Lance. As a consequence, the pressure seems to be on for Prescott as one of the best prospects in the NFL is ready to get a shot at redemption.

Dak Prescott uncertain about future with Cowboys after Trey Lance trade

Considering Dak Prescott hasn’t signed a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, many experts wonder if Jerry Jones believes Trey Lance could be the future in case the veteran doesn’t take the franchise to the Super Bowl in the next two years.

This was Prescott’s answer when asked about the arrival of Lance and the impact on his contract extension. “I’m going to leave those talks in the office where business is handled. You’ve been in this league eight years, been on this team. It’s hard to say that I was surprised to be honest with you.”

Nevertheless, in a very important detail, the star player admitted the timing of the decision made by the Cowboys’ front office was kind of unexpected as the depth chart was strong enough.

“He (Jerry Jones) felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome (Trey Lance) and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have. I can’t say that I necessarily expected (a heads-up), no. I understand though that that’s business.”

Now, Prescott is just ready to get to work. “I mean, I obviously understand it’s a business. That’s a first-round talent and you’re always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office, so we’re going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better. We’re going to continue to get back at it and know that we’ve got one goal as a team.”

However, Dak Prescott was shocked about the news as that might cost Will Grier a spot in the final roster. “I understand that they’re probably on a timeline. They needed to get something done. Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will. So it’s a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there. Plays great, comes in, prepares the right way each and every day.”