Jerry Jones gives Cowboys a pass despite Week 1 loss to NY Giants

Although the Dallas Cowboys got off to a slow start in their 2026 NFL season debut against the New York Giants, Jerry Jones believes it’s not all over yet.

Jerry Jones is one of the most influential voices when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. The loss to the New York Giants in their season opener may have raised concerns for some, but the owner believes the team should look at those that have lost their debut and ultimately gone on to reach the Super Bowl.

Speaking with 105.3 The FAN, Jones mentioned teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, but also made it clear that “the first game for this team was unquestionably important. Don’t get it wrong.” Jones also placed particular emphasis on the team’s defensive struggles in Week 1.

“The last time that I was involved in as much change as we have made this year was the first year that I bought the Dallas Cowboys and we won one game … I think that’s an explanation, a valid one. There’s a lot of change to that side of the ball. We’re very optimistic that we can play better right now than what we played there Sunday night.”

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Cowboys’ defense struggles against Giants

America’s Team’s defense had a rough night at MetLife Stadium, getting completely worn down in a 28-20 season-opening loss to the New York Giants. New York completely dictated the pace, outgaining Dallas 394 to 244 in total yards and dominating the clock with a staggering 36:40 time of possession.

The Dallas Cowboys defense lines up against the New York Giants offense.

The Cowboys couldn’t figure out Jaxson Dart, who torched them for 230 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and an efficient 79.3% completion rate, all while adding 54 yards on the ground. Factor in another 165 rushing yards surrendered to the Giants’ backfield, and it was clear the defense spent way too much time gasping for air on the field.

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Time to bounce back

The Cowboys won’t have time to sulk after that opening-night flop against the Giants, as a crucial stretch lies ahead. They’ll return to Arlington to host the Washington Commanders in Week 2, aiming to fix their defensive communication and re-establish control at home.

Next comes a marquee international showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a quick turnaround for an in-state battle against the Houston Texans. To get back on track, Dallas must tighten up its run defense, settle down Dak Prescott, and prove that Week 1 was just a fluke rather than a sign of systemic flaws.

The Seahawks’ recent experience

Although the Seattle Seahawks stumbled in Week 1 of the 2025 season with a tight 17-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they bounced back to pull off an incredible championship run. Mike Macdonald’s team ultimately capped off its dominant year by capturing the trophy in Super Bowl LX, overpowering the New England Patriots in a 29-13 victory.

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