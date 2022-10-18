It seems like Dak Prescott's return is near. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys' owner, has talked about the quarterback's chances to start in Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions with a serious statement.

It was a huge surprise for everybody how the Cowboys started their season. The fans had huge expectations regarding Dak Prescott, but unfortunately he was injured in Week 1 game against the Buccaneers and had a surgery to recover quickly.

After a good run from Cooper Rush, Prescott's backup quarterback, it seems like his era has come to an end. Now, Dakota could return for Week 7, but Jerry Jones has talked about his status for the match against the Lions with a serious statement.

Jerry Jones gets real on Dak Prescott's chances to play against the Lions

Even though Cooper Rush covered the starting quarterback job in the best way possible, he is set to return to his backup role. According to Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott is fit to play against the Lions in Week 7.

"Let's just say this, he's determined to (start against the Lions)," Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas). "From my perspective, from what I can know and see, I think he's gonna get there. We feel like that physically, he's at a position that the risk/reward justifies him being out there, in terms of any reoccurrence of the injury. Set that off to the side, we don't have that to think about. So, it's a question of him getting ready."

In Week 6, Dak Prescott had a throwing session before his team's loss to Philadelphia. According to Mike McCarthy, the quarterback is expected to be medically cleared before Wednesday in order to start next Sunday against the Lions.