Cowboys vs Saints: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 28, 2026

The Dallas Cowboys host the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams using the matchup to settle roster battles before the regular season, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, NFL+, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch Cowboys vs Saints in the USA

The Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints preseason game will be available to watch in the USA through Fubo, NFL+ and ESPN Unlimited.

Can I watch Cowboys vs Saints for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, providing a potential way to watch Cowboys vs. Saints without paying upfront. The platform’s official listing for the matchup currently displays a “Try for free” option.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Cowboys and Saints meet in the final game of the 2026 NFL preseason, so the result itself will not affect either team’s regular-season record. The bigger stakes are on the roster bubble, with both coaching staffs using the final preseason opportunity to make decisions before the 53-man roster deadline.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in action (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Dallas has already identified its backup quarterback competition as one of the main storylines, with Joe Milton and Sam Howell battling for the job behind Dak Prescott. Milton enters the finale with momentum after his performance against the Cardinals, while Howell still has an opportunity to make the competition closer.

Advertisement

The Cowboys’ coaching staff has described both quarterbacks as capable options, but the final preseason game gives them another chance to evaluate how each handles extended playing time.

The Saints are in a different situation at quarterback and have decided to rest most of their starters against Dallas. Head coach Kellen Moore believes the team’s three joint practices against Jacksonville, Dallas and the Rams provided enough work for the projected first unit, totaling 145 joint-practice snaps. That shifts the focus toward players competing for roster spots and depth roles.

Advertisement

What time is the Cowboys vs Saints match?

The Cowboys vs. Saints game kicks off on Friday, August 28, at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the local kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM CT.