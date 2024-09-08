Trending topics:
NFL

Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree on record NFL contract: Where does it leave Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs?

With the Dallas Cowboys giving Dak Prescott a record-breaking NFL contract, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs sinks further in terms of average annual salary.

Patrick Mahomes looks on before a game with the Chiefs.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes looks on before a game with the Chiefs.

By Martín O’donnell

The Dallas Cowboys have ended their months-long saga with Dak Prescott by handing their quarterback the best salary in NFL history. Another situation that gives plenty to talk about Patrick Mahomes‘ contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the first NFL Sunday of the 2024 season, the Cowboys tied Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract extension to make him the highest-paid player in football history.

With this deal, which includes $231 million guaranteed and an $80 million signing bonus, Prescott’s average annual salary rises to an impressive $60 million, setting a new record in the NFL.

And this money further increases the gap between the top earner per year and Mahomes. Despite being considered the best in the league, the Chiefs star is still at $45 million per year.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks for an open receiver during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks for an open receiver during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The gap between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes in average annual salary in the NFL

With Prescott’s record-breaking extension, Mahomes is 12th in the list of best-paid quarterbacks in the NFL on a per-year basis. Here’s what the list looks like, via Spotrac:

Advertisement
Dak Prescott signs record NFL deal: How the Cowboys star\&#039;s salary compares to Messi, Ronaldo

see also

Dak Prescott signs record NFL deal: How the Cowboys star"s salary compares to Messi, Ronaldo

  1. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) – $60,000,000
  2. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) – $55,000,000
  3. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) – $55,000,000
  4. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) – $55,000,000
  5. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) – $53,100,000
  6. Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) – $53,000,000
  7. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) – $52,500,000
  8. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – $52,000,000
  9. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – $51,000,000
  10. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) – $46,100,000
  11. Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns) – $46,000,000
  12. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – $45,000,000
  13. Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) – $45,000,000
  14. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – $43,005,667

Mahomes’ contract with the Chiefs

Mahomes’ 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020 was historic by then. But the quarterback market has been through constant changes in the last few years, so that deal eventually looked outdated.

Advertisement

That’s why Kansas City agreed on a restructured deal with its signal-caller in September 2023, securing $210.6 million for the Texas Tech product between 2023 and 2026, with the possibility of rising to $218.1m.

This would make Mahomes’ average annual salary rise to $52.65 million, but it turns out he’s still at $45m a year because the restructured agreement was only to push up front the money from the back end of his contract.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Sherrone Moore reveals what Michigan needs to improve after 12-31 home loss to Texas
Sports

Sherrone Moore reveals what Michigan needs to improve after 12-31 home loss to Texas

NCAAF News: NBA star LeBron James heaps massive praise on Ohio State sensation
Sports

NCAAF News: NBA star LeBron James heaps massive praise on Ohio State sensation

The surprising reaction from former New England Patriots players to Bill Belichick’s social media debut
NFL

The surprising reaction from former New England Patriots players to Bill Belichick’s social media debut

Al Hilal’s Neymar reveals who is the greatest soccer player in history
Soccer

Al Hilal’s Neymar reveals who is the greatest soccer player in history

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo